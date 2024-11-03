Intensified Hunting during November and December

The Public Entity Saba wishes to inform the general public that intensified hunting of roaming livestock will take place between November 4th and December 20th.

To ensure the safety of the public, trails where hunting is scheduled to take place will be closed during hunting hours. Clear signage will be posted at trail entrances/exits to indicate closures. Please ensure your safety by adhering to these closures.

Efficient retrieval of animals from hunting areas will receive high priority during this operation. The butcher station is operational for the fast processing and preservation of meat.

We kindly request that residents and visitors refrain from entering trails and zones closed on hunting days. For any inquiries or concerns, do not hesitate to contact the Public Entity at +599 416 3311 or email us at info@sabagov.nl.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

GIS.