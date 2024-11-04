UNCERTAINTY ABOUT LOSS OF PURCHASING POWER OF BES CITIZENS CONTINUES

Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands will have to wait until December to learn how the government’s decision not to extend several subsidies, including the energy allowance, which expires on January 1, will affect their purchasing power.

State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabo has informed the Second Chamber that he will respond to MP Don Ceder’s (ChristenUnie) request for information next month. Szabo will also share his view on Ceder’s proposal to allocate the €9 million reserved for purchasing power support now, rather than waiting until spring. This would allow the Caribbean Netherlands, like the European Netherlands, to maintain support measures such as the energy allowance for low-income households.

This delay is not the only one affecting the Caribbean Netherlands. While citizens in the European Netherlands were informed on October 10 about the new indexed amounts for the statutory minimum wage, benefits, and child allowances for January 1, residents of the Caribbean Netherlands will not receive this information until the end of November.

