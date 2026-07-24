Message from the Island Governor on the Occasion of Saba Carnival

Tomorrow, Carnival begins, and this year, we celebrate fifty years of tradition on our island. Fifty years of music, costumes, food shared among neighbors, and the joy that has passed from one generation to the next. Let us honor this Carnival tradition by celebrating fully and in good spirits.

Our police officers will be present throughout the celebrations. They are there to help keep everyone safe. While enforcing the law is part of their responsibility, their primary goal is to ensure that everyone can enjoy Carnival and return home safely at the end of each day. I encourage everyone to work with them and treat them as partners in making this a safe and successful celebration.

My message is a simple one: Enjoy Carnival. Spend time with family and friends, make new memories, and let those memories be of the music, the food, the laughter, and the celebrations. Let us mark this 50th Carnival with joy, not with incidents or accidents that could have been prevented. Let us mark this 50th Carnival with no incidents or accidents. That is how we honor fifty years of tradition, not with something we regret.

To our visitors joining us from off-island, we welcome you to Saba. We are pleased to have you celebrate with us.

To the people of Saba, let us continue to show the warmth and hospitality for which our island is known by welcoming our guests with kindness, good company, and the spirit that makes Saba special.

Enjoy Carnival, Saba. Celebrate fully, celebrate safely, and celebrate together.

Jocelyn Roberto Levenstone,

Gezaghebber of Saba