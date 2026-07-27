King Fyah wins Saba Road March Crown

King Fyah has won Saba Carnival’s Road March competition after a heated performance on Saturday night that began on a fire truck.

A firefighter by trade, James “King Fyah” Hassell started his set by entering the Festival Village on the back of a fire engine with its sirens blaring.

Sporting a retro 90s outfit, James “King Fyah” Hassell electrified the crowd with his song “All in your Mind”. He waved and jumped across the stage as his supporters in the audience waved rags and Saba flags, some set atop poles as high as three metres tall.

King Fyah dethroned Lazzy B, the defending Road March King, who put up a memorable performance of his song “Mosh Pit” that included powder, beach balls and a classroom skit.

Despite the high energy showing, the efforts of the defending champion were only good enough for fourth place.

Perrenial Road March favourite Daddy Slim took second place with his song, “Carnival Influencer”. He almost secured a double victory after winning the Groovy Soca Competition the night before (see related story).

Third place went to Soca Queen, while rounding out the final two were Singing Lorna and Eric Granger.

The Daily Herald.