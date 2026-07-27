Affordable flights for Saba, Statia

Affordable air travel for residents of Saba and St. Eustatius could be achieved with an annual Dutch government contribution of approximately one million euros, according to a proposal presented to the Dutch House of Representatives by the Island Councils of the two Caribbean municipalities.
The proposal seeks to address the high cost of air travel between the Windward Islands, particularly on routes linking Saba and St. Eustatius with St. Maarten, which serves as the region’s main transportation hub.
According to the respective local governments, expensive airline tickets continue to limit access to healthcare, education, employment and family visits for residents. They argue that a relatively modest annual subsidy could significantly reduce fares without requiring large-scale government spending. In their view such a measure would improve accessibility and quality of life while strengthening the economies of both islands.
The proposal comes as affordable inter-island transportation remains a recurring topic within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Earlier this year, the Dutch government acknowledged that reliable and affordable air connections are essential for economic development, healthcare, education, tourism, and maintaining family ties across the Caribbean parts of the kingdom. However, it also noted that providing direct subsidies to airlines is legally complex because of international aviation and state aid rules.
Supporters of the plan argue that the estimated annual cost is small compared with the social and economic benefits of making travel more accessible for the approximately 5,000 residents of the two islands. They contend that improved connectivity would help reduce the isolation of both communities and provide more reliable access to essential services.
The proposal is expected to become part of the ongoing discussions in The Hague over improving transportation links within the Caribbean part of the kingdom, including possible Public Service Obligation (PSO) arrangements for regional air routes.
The Daily Herald.