Affordable flights for Saba, Statia

Affordable air travel for residents of Saba and St. Eustatius could be achieved with an annual Dutch government contri­bution of approximately one million euros, according to a proposal presented to the Dutch House of Representa­tives by the Island Councils of the two Caribbean munici­palities.

The proposal seeks to ad­dress the high cost of air travel between the Wind­ward Islands, particularly on routes linking Saba and St. Eustatius with St. Maarten, which serves as the region’s main transportation hub.

According to the respective local governments, expen­sive airline tickets continue to limit access to healthcare, education, employment and family visits for residents. They argue that a relatively modest annual subsidy could significantly reduce fares without requiring large-scale government spending. In their view such a measure would improve accessibil­ity and quality of life while strengthening the economies of both islands.

The proposal comes as af­fordable inter-island trans­portation remains a recur­ring topic within the King­dom of the Netherlands. Earlier this year, the Dutch government acknowledged that reliable and affordable air connections are essen­tial for economic develop­ment, healthcare, education, tourism, and maintaining family ties across the Carib­bean parts of the kingdom. However, it also noted that providing direct subsidies to airlines is legally complex be­cause of international avia­tion and state aid rules.

Supporters of the plan ar­gue that the estimated an­nual cost is small compared with the social and economic benefits of making travel more accessible for the ap­proximately 5,000 residents of the two islands. They contend that improved con­nectivity would help reduce the isolation of both com­munities and provide more reliable access to essential services.

The proposal is expected to become part of the ongo­ing discussions in The Hague over improving transporta­tion links within the Carib­bean part of the kingdom, including possible Public Service Obligation (PSO) ar­rangements for regional air routes.

The Daily Herald.