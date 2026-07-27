Daddy Slim repeats as Soca Groovy champion

For the second time in two years, Daddy Slim is the Soca Groovy King of Saba, winning last Friday night’s competition with a near perfect score.

He rocked the crowd with his song, “Flowers”, which he said he started writing at a funeral. The lyrics are a bold declaration for people to show their true colours in life and give people their “flowers while they’re alive”.

DJ Cane came in second with his romantic song, “If it’s true”, while Dolphy took third. Lazzy B came in fourth with his song, “Insane”.

Rounding out the final two were Eric Granger and El­vis the Entertainer. Daddy Slim’s winning purse was US $3,000. The second and third place finishers took home US $1,500 and US $750, respectively.

The Daily Herald.