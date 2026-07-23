Inflation in the Caribbean Netherlands up again in Q2 2026

Prices on Saba up by 2.3 percent compared to Q1

On Saba, consumer prices were 2.3 percent higher on average in Q2 compared with Q1. On Saba, as on the other islands, this rise in prices was mainly due to higher transport prices. Petrol was 20.9 percent more expensive than in the previous quarter, and air fares were 9 percent higher.

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages were 2.9 percent more expensive. This was largely because fresh vegetables, frozen meals and coffee have become more expensive.

Prices on Bonaire in Q2 were 3.3 percent higher year on year, and 1.8 percent higher quarter on quarter.

Prices on St Eustatius in Q2 were 5.2 percent higher year on year, and 1.5 percent higher quarter on quarter.

Prices on Saba in Q2 were 5.0 percent higher year on year, and 2.3 percent higher quarter on quarter.

Prices for consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 3.3 percent higher in Q2 2026 than they were in Q2 2025. Inflation in Q1 2026 was 2.0 percent. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this on the basis of the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

CBS