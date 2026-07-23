Funtopia Living Statue introduced to Saba youth

The Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation, in partnership with the Child Focus Foundation, introduced children in Saba to the art of living-statue performance during the 2026 Summer Cultural Exchange Programme. The mini—Living Statue Presentation formed part of the programme’s activities, giving children the opportunity to demonstrate the skills they had developed throughout the week while introducing the art form to a new generation on Saba.
Students learnt character development, controlled breathing, concentration, facial expression, statue poses, slow-motion movement and techniques for engaging audiences without speaking. They also painted and prepared their own costumes before presenting their characters. The workshop was led by Quair Hodge, a Funtopia performer, youth leader and cultural ambassador who has been involved in preserving and promoting the art form for more than a decade.
Hodge gained regional recognition in 2011 after placing second in the Caribbean Living Statue Presentation in St. Maarten, an event hosted by Beyond Kultura Events Foundation President Loekie Morales. Since then, he has continued performing with Funtopia while appearing at cultural exhibitions, community events and festivals in St. Maarten, Saba, St. Eustatius and Dominica.
The Foundation said the workshop reflects its commitment to preserving Caribbean cultural traditions by training young people in the performing arts. Several of Funtopia’s current instructors first participated in the organisation’s youth programmes before returning as performers, mentors and cultural ambassadors.
Funtopia Founder and Creative Director Lucinda “La Rich” Audain said the presentation demonstrated how cultural knowledge can be passed from one generation to the next through structured training and mentorship. The Foundation said the Living Statue Presentation marked another step in expanding the art form throughout the Dutch Caribbean while encouraging young people to explore cultural expression through performance.
Living-statue performance by Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation.
The Daily Herald.