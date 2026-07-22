Cove Bay Playground Reopend

The new playground has been transformed into a nautical-themed play space that complements its seaside location. Children can climb aboard a pirate ship, enjoy the dolphin spring riders, balance on the octopus seesaw, and make use of the new swings and slides. One of the day’s biggest attractions was the hillside slides, where children spent the afternoon laughing and racing one another to the bottom.

In addition to the new play equipment, the project also focused on creating a more comfortable and welcoming space for families. More shaded seating areas have been added, including two new picnic tables built by students of the Saba Comprehensive School Technical School together with their teachers. Located beneath a large shade sail, the picnic area provides a comfortable place for parents and caregivers while children enjoy the playground.

During the official reopening, Acting Governor Shamara Nicholson reflected on the project’s journey from concept to completion. She noted that the project began in July 2025, followed by brainstorming sessions with children in August to hear what they wanted to see in their new playground. A preliminary design was presented to the children in October 2025 before a community town hall was held in November to gather additional input. The old playground was removed in April 2026, construction of the new playground began in May 2026, and after months of work, the community was finally able to celebrate the reopening together.

In her remarks, Nicholson noted that the playground represents much more than a place to play. It is a space where children can use their imagination, families can spend quality time together, friendships can grow, and people can make lasting memories.

The National Postcode Lottery and Jantje Beton provided the funding that made this project possible. Their generous support has helped create a vibrant and inclusive recreational space that Saba’s children and families will enjoy for years to come.

The Public Entity Saba extends its sincere appreciation to everyone who contributed to bringing this project to life. Special thanks go to the students and teachers of the Saba Comprehensive School Technical School for designing and constructing the new picnic tables and to the Cove Bay Foundation for its valuable input throughout the design process and its support in organizing the reopening celebration. Appreciation is also extended to all contractors, project partners, and everyone who contributed behind the scenes to the successful completion of the project.

The Public Entity Saba thanks everyone who attended Saturday’s celebration and looks forward to seeing the Cove Bay Playground continue to be a place where children can play, explore, and create lasting memories.

PES