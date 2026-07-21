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Ernst van Drumpt is the new Managing Director of Saba Cares from August 1st

July 21, 2026 Leave a comment

Van Drumpt will become director of Saba Cares. “My first reaction was: ‘Huh, I’m 72? This is great!'” says the seasoned healthcare director. The role suits him perfectly. “I stopped working at 63, and after nine years, this suddenly came along.”
Ernst van Drumpt – Photo Jan-Ruland van den Brink

Ernst is already known for being an excellent diver and hiker. And a good cook, too. Now Ernst van Drumpt (72), from the Dutch village of Zelhem, is preparing for a new adventure: he’s set to run a hospital and care center in the Caribbean.

Van Drumpt starts his new job on August 1. He has signed a two-year contract and will be responsible for the overall management of the facility, as well as new construction for the clinic and care center. “It’s all very small-scale. We only have limited capacity, about fifteen beds.” For the first few weeks he’ll work remotely from Zelhem before relocating to Saba.

Van Drumpt has had a long career in healthcare, starting out as a 17-year-old nursing trainee. Later, he led the care organization Elver (formerly known as Fatima) in Nieuw-Wehl. He has also spent many years volunteering in healthcare in Suriname, and between 2018 and 2020 — before the pandemic — he carried out several healthcare projects on St. Eustatius, Saba’s neighboring island.

Written by Anneke Liebrand, De Gelderlander

 

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