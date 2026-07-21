Ernst van Drumpt is the new Managing Director of Saba Cares from August 1st

Van Drumpt will become director of Saba Cares. “My first reaction was: ‘Huh, I’m 72? This is great!'” says the seasoned healthcare director. The role suits him perfectly. “I stopped working at 63, and after nine years, this suddenly came along.”

Ernst is already known for being an excellent diver and hiker. And a good cook, too. Now Ernst van Drumpt (72), from the Dutch village of Zelhem, is preparing for a new adventure: he’s set to run a hospital and care center in the Caribbean.

Van Drumpt starts his new job on August 1. He has signed a two-year contract and will be responsible for the overall management of the facility, as well as new construction for the clinic and care center. “It’s all very small-scale. We only have limited capacity, about fifteen beds.” For the first few weeks he’ll work remotely from Zelhem before relocating to Saba.

Van Drumpt has had a long career in healthcare, starting out as a 17-year-old nursing trainee. Later, he led the care organization Elver (formerly known as Fatima) in Nieuw-Wehl. He has also spent many years volunteering in healthcare in Suriname, and between 2018 and 2020 — before the pandemic — he carried out several healthcare projects on St. Eustatius, Saba’s neighboring island.

Written by Anneke Liebrand, De Gelderlander