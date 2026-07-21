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Funtopia concludes Summer Cultural Exchange programme

July 21, 2026 Leave a comment

On July 17, the Funtopia Youth Ini­tiative Foundation, in part­nership with the Child Focus Foundation, concluded its 2026 Summer Cultural Ex­change programme in Saba with a final presentation cel­ebrating African and Carib­bean culture, creativity and youth leadership.

Throughout the week, chil­dren between the ages of four to 12 participated in a series of cultural workshops featur­ing African mask-making, djembe drumming, Afro-So­ca dance, a living-statue per­formance and a beginner and advanced stilt walking class. The final showcase allowed the children to demonstrate the skills, confidence and cul­tural knowledge they devel­oped during the programme before presenting their completed routines to an audience. The younger par­ticipants performed African-inspired rhythms, displayed their handcrafted masks and an Afro-Soca dance.

Kids rising to the challenge to learn stilt walking. Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation, in partnership with the Child Focus Foundation, concluded its 2026 Summer Cultural Exchange programme in Saba with a final presentation celebrating African and Caribbean culture, creativity and youth leadership.

The older group dem­onstrated their progress through living-statue move­ment and a stilt-walking presentation, with individual participants receiving op­portunities to perform solos to display their newly de­veloped abilities. The pro­gramme was led by a young team of Funtopia instructors, several of whom began their own journeys as children participating in Funtopia’s youth-development programmes. They have since grown into trained perform­ers, instructors and cultural ambassadors.

The instructional team included Denise Edward, who led Afro-Soca dance and African mask-making; Quair Hodge, who facilitated advanced stilt walking and living-statue performance; Amanda Smith, who taught djembe drumming, Afro­Soca and mask-making; and Zora Eeswijk, who assisted with beginner stilt walking, living-statues, drumming and creative activities.

Their leadership reflected the long-term impact of in­vesting in the youth and creating opportunities for former participants to return as mentors for the next gen­eration. Funtopia Youth Ini­tiative Foundation extends its appreciation to the Child Focus Foundation for its continued partnership, hos­pitality and commitment to the children of Saba.

The foundation also thanked the participating families, staff members, vol­unteers and community sup­porters who contributed to the success of the exchange. The 2026 Summer Cul­tural Exchange programme concluded not only with a presentation but with new friendships, confidence and a deeper appreciation for the shared cultural tradi­tions that connect Saba, St. Maarten and the wider Ca­ribbean.

The Daily Herald.

 

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