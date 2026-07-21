Funtopia concludes Summer Cultural Exchange programme

On July 17, the Funtopia Youth Ini­tiative Foundation, in part­nership with the Child Focus Foundation, concluded its 2026 Summer Cultural Ex­change programme in Saba with a final presentation cel­ebrating African and Carib­bean culture, creativity and youth leadership.

Throughout the week, chil­dren between the ages of four to 12 participated in a series of cultural workshops featur­ing African mask-making, djembe drumming, Afro-So­ca dance, a living-statue per­formance and a beginner and advanced stilt walking class. The final showcase allowed the children to demonstrate the skills, confidence and cul­tural knowledge they devel­oped during the programme before presenting their completed routines to an audience. The younger par­ticipants performed African-inspired rhythms, displayed their handcrafted masks and an Afro-Soca dance.

The older group dem­onstrated their progress through living-statue move­ment and a stilt-walking presentation, with individual participants receiving op­portunities to perform solos to display their newly de­veloped abilities. The pro­gramme was led by a young team of Funtopia instructors, several of whom began their own journeys as children participating in Funtopia’s youth-development programmes. They have since grown into trained perform­ers, instructors and cultural ambassadors.

The instructional team included Denise Edward, who led Afro-Soca dance and African mask-making; Quair Hodge, who facilitated advanced stilt walking and living-statue performance; Amanda Smith, who taught djembe drumming, Afro­Soca and mask-making; and Zora Eeswijk, who assisted with beginner stilt walking, living-statues, drumming and creative activities.

Their leadership reflected the long-term impact of in­vesting in the youth and creating opportunities for former participants to return as mentors for the next gen­eration. Funtopia Youth Ini­tiative Foundation extends its appreciation to the Child Focus Foundation for its continued partnership, hos­pitality and commitment to the children of Saba.

The foundation also thanked the participating families, staff members, vol­unteers and community sup­porters who contributed to the success of the exchange. The 2026 Summer Cul­tural Exchange programme concluded not only with a presentation but with new friendships, confidence and a deeper appreciation for the shared cultural tradi­tions that connect Saba, St. Maarten and the wider Ca­ribbean.

The Daily Herald.