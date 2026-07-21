Funtopia concludes Summer Cultural Exchange programme

On July 17, the Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation, in partnership with the Child Focus Foundation, concluded its 2026 Summer Cultural Exchange programme in Saba with a final presentation celebrating African and Caribbean culture, creativity and youth leadership.
Throughout the week, children between the ages of four to 12 participated in a series of cultural workshops featuring African mask-making, djembe drumming, Afro-Soca dance, a living-statue performance and a beginner and advanced stilt walking class. The final showcase allowed the children to demonstrate the skills, confidence and cultural knowledge they developed during the programme before presenting their completed routines to an audience. The younger participants performed African-inspired rhythms, displayed their handcrafted masks and an Afro-Soca dance.
The older group demonstrated their progress through living-statue movement and a stilt-walking presentation, with individual participants receiving opportunities to perform solos to display their newly developed abilities. The programme was led by a young team of Funtopia instructors, several of whom began their own journeys as children participating in Funtopia’s youth-development programmes. They have since grown into trained performers, instructors and cultural ambassadors.
The instructional team included Denise Edward, who led Afro-Soca dance and African mask-making; Quair Hodge, who facilitated advanced stilt walking and living-statue performance; Amanda Smith, who taught djembe drumming, AfroSoca and mask-making; and Zora Eeswijk, who assisted with beginner stilt walking, living-statues, drumming and creative activities.
Their leadership reflected the long-term impact of investing in the youth and creating opportunities for former participants to return as mentors for the next generation. Funtopia Youth Initiative Foundation extends its appreciation to the Child Focus Foundation for its continued partnership, hospitality and commitment to the children of Saba.
The foundation also thanked the participating families, staff members, volunteers and community supporters who contributed to the success of the exchange. The 2026 Summer Cultural Exchange programme concluded not only with a presentation but with new friendships, confidence and a deeper appreciation for the shared cultural traditions that connect Saba, St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean.
The Daily Herald.