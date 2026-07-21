BES libraries to be strengthened

The libraries of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES) will receive additional support to carry out their statutory duties. This is stated in a bill that Dutch State Secretary Judith Tielen of Education, Culture and Science has sent to the Second Chamber of Parliament (House of Representatives) regarding the strengthening of libraries in the European and Caribbean Netherlands.
According to the proposal, all residents of the Netherlands must have access to a library within a reasonable distance of their home. Furthermore, municipalities and public bodies must have at least one library that fulfils all five main functions, namely the provision of information and knowledge, the promotion of reading, offering opportunities for development and education, the organisation of meetings and an introduction to art and culture.
“On all three islands, a library branch with a collection and a few staff members was already present. In recent years, additional investments have been made in library services in the Caribbean Netherlands. In this context, the public bodies received contributions to strengthen library facilities. For instance, a new library branch opened on Bonaire in 2025, where all five library functions can be performed,” wrote the VVD state secretary.
The library on Saba will become part of a multifunctional centre that is to be built. Discussions are being held with St. Eustatius regarding the further professionalisation of its library.
After the implementation of the law, the islands will be given a year to develop a multi-year plan. After three years, they must comply with the duty of care, according to Tielen. The National Representative will supervise this, she replied to questions from the PRO faction.
The state secretary is offering the islands related assistance. Together, they receive an annual contribution of 385,000 euros for professionalisation. Eventually this will become part of a discretionary allocation which the islands can spend at their own discretion.
“In the long term, a similar working method will apply to the three libraries in the Caribbean Netherlands as to the European Netherlands, where policy freedom is the starting point,” stated Tielen in response to questions from PVV.
In addition to the financial contribution, there is support in the form of knowledge and expertise. Just as in the European Netherlands, this is facilitated through a so-called provincial support institution (POI).
A pilot project has been running since 2023. Due to the limited number of inhabitants and libraries, one single POI has been chosen for all three islands, Tielen replied to a question from Christen Unie. The three islands will be involved in the selection of which POI will provide support.
The Daily Herald.