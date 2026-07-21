BES libraries to be strengthened

The librar­ies of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES) will receive additional sup­port to carry out their stat­utory duties. This is stated in a bill that Dutch State Secretary Judith Tielen of Education, Culture and Science has sent to the Second Chamber of Par­liament (House of Repre­sentatives) regarding the strengthening of libraries in the European and Carib­bean Netherlands.

According to the proposal, all residents of the Nether­lands must have access to a library within a reasonable distance of their home. Furthermore, municipali­ties and public bodies must have at least one library that fulfils all five main functions, namely the pro­vision of information and knowledge, the promotion of reading, offering oppor­tunities for development and education, the organ­isation of meetings and an introduction to art and cul­ture.

“On all three islands, a li­brary branch with a collec­tion and a few staff mem­bers was already present. In recent years, additional in­vestments have been made in library services in the Caribbean Netherlands. In this context, the public bodies received contribu­tions to strengthen library facilities. For instance, a new library branch opened on Bonaire in 2025, where all five library functions can be performed,” wrote the VVD state secretary.

The library on Saba will become part of a multifunc­tional centre that is to be built. Discussions are being held with St. Eustatius re­garding the further profes­sionalisation of its library.

After the implementation of the law, the islands will be given a year to develop a multi-year plan. After three years, they must comply with the duty of care, ac­cording to Tielen. The Na­tional Representative will supervise this, she replied to questions from the PRO faction.

The state secretary is of­fering the islands related assistance. Together, they receive an annual contri­bution of 385,000 euros for professionalisation. Even­tually this will become part of a discretionary allocation which the islands can spend at their own discretion.

“In the long term, a simi­lar working method will ap­ply to the three libraries in the Caribbean Netherlands as to the European Neth­erlands, where policy free­dom is the starting point,” stated Tielen in response to questions from PVV.

In addition to the financial contribution, there is sup­port in the form of knowl­edge and expertise. Just as in the European Neth­erlands, this is facilitated through a so-called pro­vincial support institution (POI).

A pilot project has been running since 2023. Due to the limited number of in­habitants and libraries, one single POI has been chosen for all three islands, Tielen replied to a question from Christen Unie. The three islands will be involved in the selection of which POI will provide support.

The Daily Herald.