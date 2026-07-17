‘Makana’ ferry temporarily withdrawn due to mechanical issue causing smoke on arrival

Makana Ferry Service has temporarily withdrawn its vessel “Makana” from service after a mechanical problem caused visible smoke as the ferry approached Fort Bay Harbor on Wednesday morning.
According to the company, the smoke resulted from a malfunction involving one of the vessel’s turbochargers and was not caused by a fire. The ferry arrived safely at Fort Bay Harbor without incident.
Following an inspection and consultation with the relevant authorities, passengers were given the option of re-boarding the vessel for its scheduled departure. Those who decided not to continue their journey received full refunds.
As a precaution while repairs are carried out, the “M/V Samantha II” will operate the scheduled ferry service in place of the “Makana”.
“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the ferry company said in a statement, acknowledging that the sight of smoke had caused concern among passengers and members of the public.
Makana Ferry Service thanked passengers for their patience, understanding and continued support while repairs are completed.
Makana Ferry Service has temporarily withdrawn its vessel “Makana” from service after a mechanical problem caused visible smoke as the ferry approached Fort Bay Harbor on Wednesday morning.
According to the company, the smoke resulted from a malfunction involving one of the vessel’s turbochargers and was not caused by a fire. The ferry arrived safely at Fort Bay Harbor without incident.
Following an inspection and consultation with the relevant authorities, passengers were given the option of re-boarding the vessel for its scheduled departure. Those who decided not to continue their journey received full refunds.
As a precaution while repairs are carried out, the “M/V Samantha II” will operate the scheduled ferry service in place of the “Makana”.
“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the ferry company said in a statement, acknowledging that the sight of smoke had caused concern among passengers and members of the public.
Makana Ferry Service thanked passengers for their patience, understanding and continued support while repairs are completed.
The Daily Herald.