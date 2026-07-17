‘Makana’ ferry temporarily withdrawn due to mechanical issue causing smoke on arrival

Makana Ferry Service has tem­porarily withdrawn its vessel “Makana” from service after a mechanical problem caused visible smoke as the ferry ap­proached Fort Bay Harbor on Wednesday morning.

According to the company, the smoke resulted from a mal­function involving one of the vessel’s turbochargers and was not caused by a fire. The ferry arrived safely at Fort Bay Har­bor without incident.

Following an inspection and consultation with the relevant authorities, passengers were given the option of re-boarding the vessel for its scheduled departure. Those who decided not to continue their journey received full refunds.

As a precaution while repairs are carried out, the “M/V Sa­mantha II” will operate the scheduled ferry service in place of the “Makana”.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the ferry company said in a statement, acknowledg­ing that the sight of smoke had caused concern among pas­sengers and members of the public.

Makana Ferry Service thanked passengers for their pa­tience, understanding and continued support while repairs are completed.

Makana Ferry Service has tem­porarily withdrawn its vessel “Makana” from service after a mechanical problem caused visible smoke as the ferry ap­proached Fort Bay Harbor on Wednesday morning.

According to the company, the smoke resulted from a mal­function involving one of the vessel’s turbochargers and was not caused by a fire. The ferry arrived safely at Fort Bay Har­bor without incident.

Following an inspection and consultation with the relevant authorities, passengers were given the option of re-boarding the vessel for its scheduled departure. Those who decided not to continue their journey received full refunds.

As a precaution while repairs are carried out, the “M/V Sa­mantha II” will operate the scheduled ferry service in place of the “Makana”.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the ferry company said in a statement, acknowledg­ing that the sight of smoke had caused concern among pas­sengers and members of the public.

Makana Ferry Service thanked passengers for their pa­tience, understanding and continued support while repairs are completed.

The Daily Herald.