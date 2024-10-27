LIAT is returning to St Maarten

Liat 2020 is making significant strides in expanding its presence in the region.

On Thursday, the airline proudly marked its first flight to St. Maarten, a destination that had been part of Liat 1975’s route network for many years. The flight departed from VCBIA shortly after noon and arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport just 30 minutes later, carrying media representatives and dignitaries on board.

To commemorate this momentous event, a short ceremony took place, attended by officials from both St. Maarten and Antigua and Barbuda. Brian Mingo, the Chief Executive Officer of Princess Juliana International, warmly welcomed the guests and praised the airline for its excellent service during the flight.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two nations for mutual benefit.

Conley Ibrahim, Chief Financial Officer of Liat 2020 Ltd., shared his appreciation for this milestone, thanking everyone involved in making it a reality. He noted that adding this destination is a significant step towards reconnecting Liat 2020 with the region.

Antiguan Ambassador Brian Challenger expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are back, and we are here to stay. We look forward to collaborating with our partners and are thrilled to be part of this exciting journey.”

St. Maarten’s Tourism Minister, Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten, also expressed her joy over the new flight. “Today is a wonderful day. It’s always a pleasure to welcome back old friends. We are witnessing the revival of our cherished regional airline, akin to a phoenix rising, coinciding with the airport’s upgrades.”

“This new flight offers significant advantages for St. Maarten. As we welcome Liat 2020 back to our shores, we reaffirm our dedication to regional travel. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Liat 2020 team for making this day a reality. Let’s celebrate this new chapter and continue to strengthen our connections,” she remarked.

This inaugural flight follows previous ones to Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and St. Kitts and Nevis, marking a promising return for the airline.

The airline will add several other destinations to its list in the coming weeks.

