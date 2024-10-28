Szabó: Budget cuts inevitable

Budget cuts are inevitable, including those in the Kingdom Relations budget. “That, unfortunately, is the reality we live in,” State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Zsolt Szabó said last week during the debate on the budget in the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament. He therefore discouraged motions to release more money for economic projects on the islands.
The first motion submitted by Member of Parliament (MP) Mpanzu Bamenga of Democrats66 (D66) referred to the sustainable development subsidy scheme. The previous government released 130 million euros, but the current government reduced that to 80 million for food production in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, the road to Rincon on Bonaire and the port on Saba. In the motion, Bamenga, supported by GroenLinks-PvdA, asked that the remaining 50 million euros still be used for projects on the islands.
The second motion by D66, GroenLinks-PvdA and ChristenUnie was aimed at the creation of a growth platform to stimulate economic development. “Research has been done on this at the request of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. Deloitte has advised to come up with an Economic Growth Platform Caribbean … . I want to know why the secretary of state is doing absolutely nothing with 126 pages of advice and recommendations,” Bamenga said.
Both motions received a negative verdict from Szabó. “There is less money than we thought before the summer. That applies not only to the Kingdom Relations dossier, but also to many other departments,” he said. The situation makes it necessary to choose — and he expects the best results from the targeted investments in food production, the port on Saba and roads on Bonaire.
The parliamentary votes on these motions will take place after the autumn recess.
