Leave regulations expanded as of 1 January 2026

As of 1 January 2026, the leave regulations in the Caribbean Netherlands will be expanded to include emergency leave and short-term care leave. This means that employees will gain new rights, while employers will face new obligations and practical changes.

Emergency Leave

Emergency leave can be requested when you need to take time off to handle an urgent and unexpected personal matter.

The duration of the leave depends on the specific situation. Salary continues to be paid during this period.

Short-Term Care Leave

Short-term care leave can be taken when someone in your immediate environment is ill and requires care, and you are the only person who can reasonably provide that care.

During short-term care leave, the employer is not obligated to continue paying your salary.

Free Information Sessions

To help employees, employers, and administrative offices prepare for these upcoming changes, the RCN Unit SZW will organize free information sessions.

During these sessions, participants will learn:

Which new types of leave will take effect as of 1 January 2026.

What these changes mean for employers and HR processes.

The sessions will be held in English and Spanish, and will include time for questions and practical examples.

Saba – Eugenius Johnson Center

Employers

20 October | 10:00–11:00 (English)

20 October | 11:00–12:00 (Spanish)

Employees

21 October | 16:00–17:00 (English)

21 October | 17:15–18:15 (Spanish)

Registration

To register for one of the information sessions, please send an email or call:

szw.saba@rijksdienstcn.com | ☎ 416 3804

When registering, please include:

Your organization name

The preferred date

The language of the session

