Good governance, food security and nature conservation to be the focus of State Secretary Van Marum’s first visit

The State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Eddie van Marum, is going to

visit the Caribbean part of the Kingdom from 13 to 18 October. The main aim of the visit is

for him to introduce himself to the Executive and Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius

and Saba. Their discussions will focus on, among other things, the amendments to the

Public Bodies (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) Act (Wet Openbare Lichamen Bonaire, Sint

Eustatius en Saba, WolBES). Mr Van Marum will also be briefed on the Regional Deals and

speak to entrepreneurs and organisations that are involved in food security and nature

conservation. He will also have conversations with residents who live close to the Selibon

waste processing plant near Lagun.

St. Maarten

The State Secretary will arrive on St. Maarten in the weekend, where he will be welcomed

by Prime Minister Mercelina and also go on a tour with the Coast Guard.

St. Eustatius

The working visit officially starts on St. Eustatius on Monday 13 October with a discussion

with representatives from the St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation (STENAPA) on the

challenges the organisation is facing when it comes to nature and environment. He will

then visit the seaport and find out more about the cliff project. The State Secretary will

also be updated on the St. Eustatius Regional Deal and the activities being organised to

commemorate Statia’s First Salute 2026. An island tour with commissioner Rechelline

Leerdam will be an opportunity for him to find out more about farming initiatives on the

island. The production of affordable fruit and vegetables for the local population is hugely

important for Statia. Later that day the State Secretary will meet with the Executive

Council and the Island Council.

Saba

Mr Van Marum will be arriving on Saba by ferry early in the morning. After his arrival, he

will meet with members of the Executive Council during breakfast. After that he will be

introduced to the Island Council. He will then visit the site where the new port is to be

built. This will be followed by a discussion with representatives from the Saba Conservation

Foundation about the state of nature on Saba and opportunities for nature-based tourism.

The State Secretary will visit St. John’s because the village has been provided with funding

under the Saba Regional Deal for the construction of a multifunctional centre and new

school. The day will end with an island tour, during which the focus will be on agricultural

projects, reforestation, a fisheries project and food security.

Curaçao

The State Secretary’s trip to Curaçao will include a visit to the Parera naval base and

discussions with Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Governor Lucille George-Wout. Mr Van

Marum will also hold talks with farmers and fishermen. After that he will visit the Slavery

Remembrance Committee, where he will hold discussions with young people.

Bonaire

While on Bonaire the State Secretary will visit the Selibon waste processing plant. He will

also talk to officials from the Pro Lagun Foundation, which represents residents living near

the landfill site. During a visit to the water and energy company WEB, the State Secretary

will be briefed by the management on the impact of Bonaire’s rapid growth on energy

security and will be given a tour of the water installation at the site in Hato. The topic of

conservation will be addressed during a cruise through the mangroves with representatives

from the STINAPA national parks foundation. While on Bonaire the State Secretary will also

hold discussions with the Executive Council and Island Council, the director of the National

Office for the Caribbean Netherlands (Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland), the EU Special

Envoy and members of the Central Dialogue consultation body.

During the last day of his working visit, Mr Van Marum will meet with the Agriculture,

Livestock and Fisheries Department of the Public Entity of Bonaire and visit a number of

agricultural projects. The working visit will conclude with an island tour led by Nolly

Oleana, which will include visits to nature reserves and the so-called ‘slave houses’ at

Witte Pan and Oranje Pan.

