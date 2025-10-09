Decree on Financial and Quality Rules in Childcare

The Childcare Decree BES accompanying the Law Childcare BES was published on October 8th. It specifies the rules that apply from January 1, 2026, to the quality, data exchange, and financing of childcare on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. The new legislation and regulations aim to provide good, safe, and affordable childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands, so that every child has the opportunity to develop to their full potential.

Quality Requirements Appropriate to the Caribbean Context

The new legislation and regulations come into force on January 1, 2026. Many quality rules correspond to the requirements that are already applicable under the Childcare Island Ordinance(s). These rules were discussed on several occasions during consultation sessions with childcare organisations, parents, and other stakeholders. On this basis, the rules were adapted to the Caribbean context, where necessary.

For example, the porch of a childcare centre is partially included as indoor space when determining the number of children that can be accommodated. Furthermore, not all employees are required to have at least a diploma at MBO level 3. A team qualification applies in the course of which lower-qualified employees who are still in training, for example, can work in a childcare centre alongside employees with a level 3 qualification.

In addition, the quality requirements were tightened up to prevent developmental and learning delays in children. For example, a childcare centre must monitor the development of children and work with a programme for pre-school education in daycare. The out-of-school care requires a varied programme of activities that goes beyond simply doing homework. The legislation and regulations set out the requirements that these programmes must meet.

Childcare Financing

From the second quarter of 2026, the SZW Unit of RCN is paying the childcare compensation that childcare organisations receive from the government. In the coming years, this compensation is expected to increase, in addition to annual indexation, for both daycare and out-of-school care. For the amounts, go to the website of the SZW Unit of RCN: www.rijksdienstcn.com/childcare.

The legislation and regulations also set out the financial rules and conditions for financing. For example, a childcare centre only receives compensation for the care of a child if the parents and child are registered as residents and the arrangements between the parents and the childcare centre are laid down in a childcare agreement. The child must also attend the childcare centre regularly.

Affordable and Accessible to All Parents

Parents continue paying the same amount in 2026 as they do now. From 2027 onwards, the parental contribution is reduced further to 4% of the costs of childcare. To ensure that childcare remains accessible to all children, childcare organisations are not permitted to charge parents any additional costs. If parents are unable to pay the parental contribution, they can apply to the Public Entity for a supplementary child place subsidy.

Supervision by Inspectorate

The Education Inspectorate, in collaboration with local inspectors, monitors the quality of childcare on an annual basis. On the basis of the inspection report that each childcare centre receives, childcare organisations can work on repair tasks and further improvements to their childcare services. From 2026 onwards, the inspection report of each childcare centre will also be published.

If the improvement measures ordered by the Inspectorate are not complied with, the Inspectorate has the power to enforce compliance, for example by imposing a fine or temporary closure if there is a risk to the health or safety of children.

Additional Resources

For more information, visit www.best4kids.nu (click on ‘Legislation and Regulations’), where you can find:

A summary of the Act

An animated video explanation

All rules applicable from 2026 onwards

RCN