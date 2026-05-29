Jocelyn Levenstone new Island Governor of Saba

Mr. J.R. (Jocelyn) Levenstone will be the new Island Governor of Saba. State secretary Van

der Burg of Kingdom Relations and Effective Government nominated him for appointment in

the council of ministers.

Jocelyn Levenstone (57) was born on Saba and was Director of the Immigration and Border

Protection Service (IBP) on Sint Maarten from 2023 to early 2026. Between 2018 and 2023

he worked as Head of the Support Post of the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard on Sint Maarten.

He was previously – from 2012 to 2018 – amongst other things, Safety and Security Head of

the Sint Maarten harbor.

Mr. Levenstone followed the police training and started his career at the Netherlands Antilles

Police Corps. During his career, he followed various leadership and management training

courses.

The appointment of Mr. Levenstone as Island Governor of Saba will take effect on July 1 st

2026.

RCN.