On May 25 and 26, the Board of Financial Supervision of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba (Cft) visited Sint Eustatius and Saba. The Cft discussed the current financial situation, the government-owned entities, and ongoing projects with the executive councils and the island councils. On Saba, the Cft bade farewell to the outgoing Island Governor, Jonathan Johnson. On both islands, the Cft observes a stable improvement of the financial management, and it emphasizes the importance of continued caution in a changing environment.

Saba

The Cft reiterates its appreciation for the high quality of Saba’s financial management. The budgets are in order and have been submitted timely. Furthermore, the Cft observes that Saba maintains these positive developments. Furthermore, with the Saba Electric Company (SEC) and Satel, Saba holds two government-owned entities that carry out a public task and possess an important infrastructure. The available information shows that the performance of these entities is also relatively stable, although they face operational challenges. The Cft also bade farewell to Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, who is stepping down after 18 years. Mr. Johnson has made a significant contribution to Saba’s current financial situation and administrative stability. The Cft has sincerely thanked him for his years of dedication and effort.

Lastly, both islands operate in a world that is currently in a state of flux, which requires ongoing attention for careful and resilient financial policy.

CFT