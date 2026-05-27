Population of the Caribbean Netherlands up by over 1.2 thousand in 2025

On 1 January 2026, the population of the Caribbean Netherlands stood at over 33 thousand. That was an increase of 1,249 (4 percent) over the previous year. The increase was largely due to population growth on Bonaire, mainly as a result of migration. On St Eustatius and Saba, the population also grew due to migration. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports these numbers on the basis of newly released figures.

The population of the Caribbean Netherlands grew by 4 percent in 2025, year on year.

The increase was largely due to migration.

The population of Bonaire grew by the most, while Saba and St Eustatius also saw an increase in their population.

Saba’s population increase by 5 percent

The population of Saba stood at 2,270 on 1 January 2026. That was an increase of 112 (5 percent). More people came to live on the island than left (+119), and the natural increase was limited.

The number of residents on Saba who were born outside the Caribbean Netherlands increased by 120. In particular, the number of people born on Sint Maarten, in the Philippines, Colombia, and the United States increased.

CBS