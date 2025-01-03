Island Governor Jonathan Johnson addresses Saba residents

Dear residents of Saba.

As we embark upon a new year let us look back at the past and be thankful that we have had no major setbacks or problems. Yes, there have been challenges but we have faced them and are grateful for a new year. Looking ahead let us not underestimate the impact we can have on ourselves, those around us, and our community. Looking beyond the safe shores of Saba, our world is confronted with uncertainty and fear due to wars, climate change, and global economic shocks. We too face the consequences of these events and should recognize that our ancestors survived on our island with less. We are proof that survival is possible off the sea and the soil. We can learn from the past to leverage ourselves for the future.

Education, health care, social security, and safety remain the four pillars that we continue to prioritize as a government. By the same token, the government is the people. We must do it together. Pride in our island begins with pride in ourselves—not arrogant pride but genuine love and respect for ourselves and our community.

In conclusion, I am hopeful and optimistic that together we can continue to make a difference one step at a time.

I wish everyone a happy New Year and all the best for 2025!

Island Governor,

Jonathan Johnson