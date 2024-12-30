WINAIR and Air France partner to enhance connectivity in the region

WINAIR is pleased to announce the reintroduction of its code-share agreement with Air France, further enhancing connectivity for travellers. This development fol­lows the successful revival of WINAIR’s code-share partnership with Royal Dutch Airlines KLM in November, providing trav­ellers with more convenient options for reaching Carib­bean destinations.

Under this renewed agree­ment, Air France adds its flight code to destinations operated by WINAIR, in­cluding St. Barth, Saba, St. Eustatius, Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Tortola. Passengers can now book flights to these locations us­ing a single ticket, simplify­ing the travel experience. This streamlined process allows customers to check in at any Air France or WI­NAIR location, have their luggage transferred directly to their final destination, and receive boarding pass­es for their entire journey.

“This partnership with Air France enhances travel options for passengers, of­fering seamless connec­tions between Europe and the Caribbean,” said Hans van de Velde, CEO of WI­NAIR. “Travellers can now enjoy convenient same-day journeys with increased flexibility and peace of mind, knowing that WI­NAIR provides reliable service and a strong safety record. This collaboration underscores the confidence Air France places in WI­NAIR, solidifying our position as a vital link in region­al travel.”

The reintroduction of this partnership reflects both airlines’ commitment to providing passengers with exceptional service and en­hanced travel convenience, reinforcing their role in connecting Europe to the Caribbean.

The Daily Herald.