Hyacinth House Restoration in 2025

In the first half of 2025, Hyacinth House, a traditional Saban cottage located in the heart of Windwardside, will undergo extensive renovations and restorations.

Owned by the Public Entity Saba (PES), this historic building had remained untouched during the development of the nearby parking lot to preserve the area’s heritage and charm. However, due to its age and condition, the cottage now requires essential repairs and maintenance.

As part of PES’s commitment to safeguarding Saba’s cultural identity, the upcoming restoration will balance careful renovation with the preservation of the building’s historic elements. The key improvements will include the installation of a new roof and windows, repairs to the shutters and shingles, and a fresh coat of paint for the entire structure. Additionally, traditional porches and the signature Saban “Gingerbread” roof detailing will be added to enhance its architectural character.

To future-proof the building, several modern upgrades will be incorporated, such as the installation of an updated electrical system, air conditioning units, insulation, and interior modifications to accommodate office spaces.

Once these renovations are complete, Hyacinth House will be better equipped to meet the growing demand for office space within the Public Entity, ensuring the building’s continued use and addressing the organization’s office space shortage.

A public tender will be issued in the coming weeks, inviting contractors to submit their bids.

The Public Entity Saba is excited about this restoration project, which will revitalize the building’s original character while enhancing its functionality for future use.

PES