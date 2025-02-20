International Women’s Day 2025- March 8

The Public Entity Saba is preparing for International Women’s Day 2025. They want to honor and celebrate the incredible women who have shaped Saba’s past—those who are no longer with us but whose legacies continue to inspire us every day.

Do you have a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, or any beloved woman who made a meaningful impact on SABA’S community, culture, and development? If so, we want to honor her name and her contributions in a special motivational tribute during our International Women’s Day celebration on March 8, 2025.

Please submit your nomination’s name, the reason you are nominating them. If you have a photo of your nomination, please submit it via email at domesticsafetypoint@sabagov.nl.

PES