Boost technical education in Caribbean Netherlands

Enhanced Support for Technical Education on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba

Schools on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are set to benefit from increased financial support aimed at bolstering technical education. This investment will empower schools to enhance their technical programs and better align them with the evolving demands of the job market.

Diverse Educational Systems, Unified Goals

The three islands operate under different educational frameworks. Bonaire follows the Dutch system, while Saba and Sint Eustatius utilize the English-language Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ). This diversity necessitates innovative approaches to ensure that technical education meets the needs of all students across the islands.

Growing Enthusiasm for Technical Fields

Elton Johnson, program manager of Strong Technical Education (STO), emphasizes the importance of engaging young people in technical careers. “On Bonaire and Saba, there is already a strong awareness of technology, but parents and the broader community often underestimate the career opportunities it offers. On Sint Eustatius, our goal is to challenge and change the stereotypes surrounding technical fields,” Johnson explains.

A Shared Vision for Technical Education

During a collaborative work week on Sint Eustatius and Saba, schools developed a unified vision with six strategic objectives:

Curriculum Alignment: Develop a technology program that aligns with the changing job market and further education opportunities. Curriculum Integration: Integrate technology into the broader educational curriculum. Quality Internships: Increase the number of internships that meet official standards. Skilled Staff: Ensure a sufficient number of well-trained technical education instructors. Visibility and Appreciation: Enhance the visibility and appreciation of technical education among students, parents, and the community. Collaboration: Strengthen partnerships between the islands, local businesses, and governments.

Preparing Students for a Tech-Driven Future

The additional funding aims to inspire more young people to pursue careers in technology. “Our goal is to equip students with the skills they need for a future where technology plays an increasingly critical role,” says Johnson. “By strengthening technical education, we can encourage more students to choose well-paid technical careers, contributing to a sustainable future for Bonaire and the other islands.”

This initiative not only addresses the immediate educational needs but also fosters long-term economic growth and community development by preparing students for high-demand technical roles.

BES Reporter