The Makana ferry service was forced to suspend its operations to Saba and Statia due to communication and coordination failures

Last Wednesday, around 5:00 pm, passengers scheduled to travel from St. Maarten to Saba and Statia were informed of a technical issue that prevented the vessel from departing. The announcement was met with frustration, particularly for those traveling to Statia for important life events—a funeral and a wedding—both set to take place the following day.

After an hour of uncertainty, passengers were unexpectedly told that the technical issue had been resolved and that the Makana would proceed with the journey. Those who had already left the port were contacted, and several returned to board the ferry. However, just 20 minutes before reaching Saba, passengers were dealt another blow: the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) in Saba and Statia denied the vessel entry due to timing constraints, forcing it to turn back to St. Maarten.

The KMar clarified that the ferry crossing had initially been canceled. However, the ferry operator decided to proceed with the journey without prior consultation with the KMar, resulting in the vessel arriving outside the official operational hours. “While we are generally flexible in cases of delays, consultation is always required to determine whether operations outside opening hours can be accommodated,” the KMar stated.

The KMar further explained that in accordance with the Admission and Expulsion Act BES (Wet Toelating en Uitzetting BES), entry outside the official border checkpoint hours—from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm—is not permitted. This regulation is in place to ensure compliance with border control procedures and maintain security standards.

Lessons for the Future

This incident underscores the critical need for improved coordination and communication between ferry operators and border authorities to prevent similar disruptions. The KMar has urged all carriers to strictly adhere to regulations and to communicate any schedule changes well in advance. By doing so, ferry services can avoid inconveniencing passengers and ensure smoother operations in the future.

For passengers, this experience serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of travel and the importance of contingency planning, especially when attending time-sensitive events. Moving forward, both operators and authorities must work together to prioritize transparency, efficiency, and adherence to protocols to restore trust in the ferry service.

BES Reporter