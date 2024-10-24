Inflation unchanged in Bonaire, Saba, but higher in St. Eustatius

Inflation held steady in Bonaire and Saba during the third quarter of this year, while St. Eustatius saw a slight increase, according to provisional figures released by the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Wednesday.

Consumer goods and services in Bonaire were 2.5% more expensive in the third quarter of 2024 than they were in the same period last year. Bonaire’s inflation rate also stood at 2.5% in the second quarter of this year.

Saba’s inflation rate was 2% in the third quarter, the same as it was in the quarter before.

St. Eustatius’ inflation was 3.1% in the third quarter, a rise from the 2.5% recorded in the second quarter.

Compared to the preceding three-month period, prices in Bonaire were 1.1% higher in the third quarter. Educa­tion became 19.4% more expensive, while the cost of air­line tickets rose by 9.7%. Prices for clothing and footwear, on the other hand, fell by 0.3%.

Prices in St. Eustatius rose by 0.1% in the third quar­ter compared to the three months before. Airline tickets were 4.7% more expensive, but gasoline and diesel fuel remained stable. The cost of clothing and footwear fell by 1.1%, electricity by 1.8% and cheese by 4%.

Saba’s prices increased by 0.8% in the third quarter, compared to the second. A visit to a café, bar or restau­rant was 3.7% more expensive, while residents also spent more money on social housing and car repairs. However, clothing prices went down by 0.4% and footwear by 4.6%.

The Daily Herald.