Dutch MPs worried about budget cuts

According to sev­eral Members of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament (MPs), al­though the Dutch cabinet deems good governance in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the utmost importance, State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabo does not set a good example, as the budget cuts break existing agree­ments. During a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, October 22, MPs expressed their concerns over the Draft Budget for Kingdom Rela­tions.

“Constructive cooperation means doing what you say and saying what you do. The elimination of the Growth Fund hits the islands disproportionately hard. Of the 130 million euros that had been reserved, only 80 million euros are left. Is the government willing to still release the remaining 50 mil­lion for the earning capacity of the islands?” MP Mpanzu Bamenga of the Democrats 66 (D66) party asked the state secretary.

MP Faith Bruyning of the New Social Contract (NSC) party also mentioned the issue. “Little re­mains of the National Growth Fund. Cuts are being made and a lot of money is going to the BES [Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba — Ed.] islands and not the CAS [Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten] islands. How will investments in Cura­cao, Aruba and St. Maarten be filled in the future?” she asked. She also said that it is disappointing that Szabo does not want to do anything additional to increase access to European Union funds. The MPs were reacting to a decision explained in a letter to parliament last week. The previous state secretary, Al­exandra van Huffelen, made 130 million euros available for projects in sustainable development, climate and food production. One hun­dred million was meant for Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten and 30 million for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The grant scheme was basically a Caribbean ver­sion of the Dutch National Growth Fund.

But in his letter, Szabo explained that the subsidy scheme will not be imple­mented. Instead of the 130 million, only 80 million euros will be invested: 40 million for a hurricane-resistant port on Saba, 16 million for roads on Bonaire and 24 million spread across the six islands for projects aimed at increasing food security.

MP Bamenga also said good governance means honour­ing agreements. “A deal is a deal. The previous cabinet made an agreement to invest and that agreement is not be­ing kept,” he said.

This in response to com­ments made by MP Aukje de Vries of the People’s Party for Freedom and De­mocracy VVD, who high­lighted the importance of good governance during the debate, citing examples of Caribbean politicians sus­pected or convicted in cor­ruption cases, such as Cura­cao’s former prime minister Gerrit Schotte, St. Maarten politician Theo Heyliger and Aruban minister Glenbert Croes. “These developments of corruption and nepotism are really worrying,” she said.

Surely the VVD, said Bamenga, known as the par­ty for entrepreneurs, should be in favour of investing in sustainable economic devel­opment. But according to De Vries, choices will always have to be made on where money goes. She is much more concerned about the cuts to the Royal Nether­lands Marechaussee KMar, which plays an important role in tackling crime.

The Daily Herald.