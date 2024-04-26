Inflation lower on Bonaire, higher on St. Eustatius and Saba

In Q1 2024, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 3.5 percent more expensive than one year previously. In Q4 2023, the inflation rate was 4.1 percent. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the basis of the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St. Eustatius, prices rose by 0.3 percent in Q1 2024, year on year, having fallen by 1.0 percent in Q4 2023. Inflation on Saba was 2.0 percent in Q1 2024, compared with 1.2 percent in Q4 2023.

Prices on Bonaire up by 0.3 percent over previous quarter

Prices in Bonaire rose 0.3 percent compared with the previous quarter. This increase was caused in part by higher costs for housing, water and energy. Electricity costs rose by 1.4 percent due to an increase in the variable energy rate which took effect on 1 January. Prices in accommodation and food services rose by 5.7 percent this quarter compared with the previous quarter.

Inflation was held back by lower communication costs, which fell by 14.1 percent from the previous quarter. This fall was caused by an additional subsidy for internet subscriptions that took effect on 1 January. Transportation costs were also lower: petrol prices fell 5.2 percent in Q1 compared with the previous quarter.

Prices on St. Eustatius 1.7 percent higher than in previous quarter

On St. Eustatius, consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in Q1 2024 compared to Q4 2023. Transportation costs increased compared to the previous quarter. Airline ticket prices rose by 14.6 percent, while petrol became 3.1 percent more expensive. The average price of a car also rose by 4.7 percent compared to the previous quarter. The price of electricity rose by 5.9 percent compared to Q4 2024. The variable energy rate was increased on 1 January, just as it was on Bonaire.

On the other hand, prices for clothing and footwear fell by 3.4 percent compared to the previous quarter, which had a downward effect on the overall price change in consumer goods. Communications costs also fell by 9.4 percent this quarter. As in Bonaire, the additional subsidy on internet subscriptions came into effect on 1 January.

Prices on Saba up by 0.7 percent compared to last quarter

On Saba, prices rose by 0.7 percent in Q1 2024 compared with the previous quarter. Communications were 10.4 percent more expensive this quarter. In Q4 2023, communications costs were lower due to a one-off grant provided by the Island Council in November 2023. Additional subsidies were provided 1 January 2024, as on Bonaire and St. Eustatius, which mitigated price rises following the November cuts. Electricity costs also rose 3.5 percent compared with the previous quarter, due to an increase in the variable energy rate on 1 January.

The increase in inflation this quarter was mitigated by a 3.2 percent fall in prices for clothing and footwear compared with the previous quarter.

