Disaster Management Team participates in Tabletop Training

Yesterday the members of disaster management team and staff of Juancho Yrausquin Airport participated in a tabletop training session focused on clarifying individual roles in aviation disaster response. Led by Fire Chief Julio Every and coordinated by Maegan Hassell, the training aimed to enhance coordination among participants. Representatives from Public Entity Saba, Caribbean Netherlands Police Force, Fire Department, Airport, and Harbor attended. The exercise emphasized teamwork and specific responsibilities during emergencies. Participants engaged in discussions and training exercises to strengthen their preparedness and collaboration during an aviation-related incident.

GIS.