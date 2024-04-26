Renovation of Cove Bay Beach Facility requires temporary closure

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba announced that the Cove Bay Facility will be closed from Monday, April 29th until Sunday, May 19th due to the demolition of the concrete roof as part of the renovation and beautification plans for the area. Consequently, the kitchen will not be available for any event rentals during this period.

The renovation work will include:

Building Improvements:

Structural enhancements of the roof and walls

Beautification of the bathrooms and kitchen

Renewal of kitchen appliances

Beautification of the outdoor space

Improvement of electrical systems

Painting of outdoor section

Beach improvements:

Construction of a small retaining wall on the shoreline to hold the sand

Installation of white sand on the beach

Addition of new beach furniture

General cleaning of rocks from the beach

After May 19th, we urge everyone to exercise extreme caution while using the Cove Bay Beach Facilities due to ongoing construction and equipment presence.

Please note that the use of the facility will be at your own risk until the construction work is completed.

The Executive Council will provide regular updates on the progress of the work and kindly request your patience as they endeavor to enhance our beach facility for the benefit of all on the island.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba

