Help Shape Saba’s Climate Adaptation Plan on February 13-14

The Public Entity Saba, in collaboration with Reimpact Studio, is developing a climate adaptation plan tailored to the island’s unique challenges. This plan will be created through a collaborative, consultative, and participatory process, ensuring input from key stakeholders—including residents, businesses, and organizations across various sectors.

To make this plan truly reflective of Saba’s needs, we invite all island stakeholders to participate in two open workshops where you can contribute your insights and expertise:

Thursday, February 13 | ⏰ 6:00–8:00 PM | Fire Station Conference Room, The Bottom

Friday, February 14 | ⏰ 3:00–5:00 PM | Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside

These workshops will be highly interactive, so please come prepared to share your knowledge and ideas. Your voice matters in shaping Saba’s future!

Snacks and drinks will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there!

PES