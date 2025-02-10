BES Summit 2025: Island Councils to Strengthen Cooperation on Saba

The BES Reporter has announced that on February 12, 2025, the island councils of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba will convene on Saba for the BES Summit. This gathering will focus on drafting a cooperation document that will serve as the foundation for closer collaboration across various sectors.

In addition, the summit will include discussions on updates to the Public Entities Act BES (WOLBES) and the Financial Act BES (FinBES), aimed at enhancing governance and financial management within the islands.

Strengthening Development & Well-being

By addressing shared challenges and opportunities, the islands seek to build a more efficient, sustainable, and cohesive partnership—ultimately contributing to the growth and well-being of the region.

BES Reporter

 

