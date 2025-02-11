Establishment Slavery Past Memorial Committee strengthens recognition and awareness

With the establishment of the Slavery Past Memorial Committee Foundation, the government
has taken an important step in the implementation of the agreements surrounding the slavery
past. The Memorial Committee is given a central role in the national and Kingdom-wide
commemoration of the slavery past and the promotion of social awareness about it. This is
what Minister Uitermark (Interior and Kingdom Relations) has written in a letter to the House
of Representatives today, also on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of
Education, Culture and Science.
First Committee Members
The Memorial Committee consists of members from different parts of the Kingdom. With the
signing of the deed, the nominated members have become the first board members of the
committee. These are: Ms Astrid Elburg (chair, nominated by the Minister of the Interior), Mr
Nolly Oleana (nominated by Bonaire), Mr Shamil Ortega (nominated by Curaçao), Ms Clara
Reyes (nominated by Sint Maarten), Mr Raimie Richardson (nominated by Sint Eustatius),
Mr Dimetri Whitfield (nominated by Saba), and Ms Lilian Callender (nominated by NiNsee).
The addition of representatives from Aruba and Suriname is currently in progress.
Role and Responsibilities
From this year onwards, the Memorial Committee will organise the National Commemoration
of the Slavery Past on 1 July in Amsterdam, working closely with NiNsee (National Institute
for the Dutch Slavery Past and Heritage). The committee operates as an independent
foundation without political influence. This ensures an inclusive approach that allows space
for diverse perspectives and initiatives. The committee will also play a key role in furthering
the dialogue on the slavery past and in promoting projects and initiatives that explore this
history.
Working towards awareness and connection with a future-oriented approach
This establishment is part of a broader set of measures, as outlined in the progress letter
presented to the House of Representatives by the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom
Relations on the 11 th February. In this letter, in addition to the establishment of the Memorial
Committee for the Slavery Past, attention is given to subsidy schemes for social initiatives and
the progress of projects in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and Suriname.
RCN.