Growing a Resilient Future: Food Security Efforts Shine at Saba’s World Food Day Event

On Saturday, December 14th, Public Entity Saba hosted its annual World Food Day event, celebrating food security and local agriculture. The event featured various speeches, a tour of the hydroponics farm, and a diverse range of local vendors.

Local vendors included Saba Reach, which offered fresh produce and local meat; Saba Splash, which supplied water; and Sea and Learn, which served vegetarian snacks and showcased artwork for a tree art competition.

Keynote speaker Jordan Every addressed this year’s global theme, “Right to Food for a Better Life and Better Future.” She emphasized that food is the cornerstone of society and that everyone deserves access to nutritious and affordable food. Every highlighted how Saba has balanced traditional farming and animal husbandry with modern practices like hydroponics to enhance local food production.

Sam Frederick, Lead Farmer at Saba Grows Hydroponics, underscored the significance of agricultural technology and community engagement in strengthening food security on Saba. Given the island’s limited space and challenges with in-ground farming, hydroponics plays a vital role.

Frederick also led a tour of the hydroponic farm, showcasing recent upgrades, including two new greenhouses, two bucket units with 65 buckets each, one unit with 72 buckets, 15 tower units, and one NFT (Nutrient Film Technique) unit.

As part of the food security project funded by the NEPP (Nature and Environment Policy Plan), the Public Entity Saba distributed various seeds and seedlings, such as cilantro, tomatoes, and eggplants, to encourage backyard farming. Raised garden beds were also made available at subsidized rates.

In collaboration with World Food Day, the Reforestation Team, also funded by the NEPP, distributed 126 trees, including mango, guava, and avocado. Those interested in receiving trees but unable to attend can contact justin.simmons@sabagov.nl.

The event concluded with a barbecue featuring local goat and pork provided by the butcher station.

By embracing both innovative and traditional farming practices, Saba continues its journey toward food security and self-sustainability, fostering a resilient future for the island.

CPR.