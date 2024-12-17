Last month, Minister of Justice on Sint Maarten, Nathalie Tackling, formerly the provider of Legal Desk services on Saba, made a courtesy visit to the Public Entity Saba and met with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Commissioner Bruce Zagers and Department Head of Legal Affairs Devi van Groningen. Attorney Emmely de Haan also accompanied Minister Tackling.

Due to her new role as the Minister of Justice, Tackling will no longer be able to provide the Legal Desk services on Saba and, on the day before her installation as Minister, she introduced her successor, Emmely de Haan. De Haan will take over the Legal Desk Saba by providing free, independent legal advice and will visit the island on a monthly basis.

The Executive Council expressed their gratitude to Tackling, for offering her assistance to all Sabans for the last four years, and welcomed Emmely de Haan on the island.

PES and Minister Tackling recognize the importance of strengthening ties between Saba and St. Maarten and look forward to further collaboration.

Legal Desk Saba services will be available on Wednesday, December 18th at the BMS office in Windwardside. Appointments can be made by sending an email to Emmely de Haan via: emmely@sabalegaldesk.com.

