Black Rocks Harbor Project Site Preparations to Begin in Early 2025

The Black Rocks Harbor Project is set to commence initial site preparations in early 2025.

Associated road access construction will follow shortly thereafter, within the first quarter of the year. Preliminary activities, including design planning, surveys, logistics, quality assurance and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) checks, have been underway since the project contract’s commencement with Ballast Nedam on October 8, 2024.

Recent design model testing started in the United Kingdom. In a wave trench, a scale model of a section of the new breakwater was attacked by hurricane waves to see how the construction will withstand those forces. These tests are important to help determine the integrity of these structures, in the event of such a natural disaster.

As part of the project’s environmental preservation efforts, coral rehabilitation will begin in January 2025. In collaboration with the Saba Conservation Foundation, a comprehensive inventory has already been made to guide these efforts.

The goal of the rehabilitation plan is to:

Minimize the impact from the construction of the harbor on the coral reef ecosystem;

Successful coral relocation for the safeguarding of protected and threatened coral species;

Monitoring relocated corals as well as corals that do not need relocation and only intervening when necessary to allow for the highest possible survival rate for coral colonies;

Knowledge and capacity building on Saba.

The project also entails various marine works, preparations for which are currently ongoing. Concrete components required for the harbor breakwater will be constructed in St. Martin, with onsite activities scheduled to commence after the 2025 hurricane season.

The Black Rocks Harbor Project represents a significant step forward in strengthening our infrastructure and promoting growth in several areas for Saba.

Further updates will be provided as the project progresses.

