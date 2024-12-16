Clarity on poverty measures for Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba expected in February

The Dutch government will provide further details on its approach to tackling poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands in early February. However, concrete decisions will not be made until March or April, when the spring budget amendment (Voorjaarsnota) is presented. This was revealed on Wednesday during responses from State Secretaries Zsolt Szabó (Kingdom Relations) and Jurgen Nobel (Participation and Integration) during a parliamentary session.
The House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) discussed strategies to address poverty on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba. Concerns were raised about the expiration of temporary subsidies on January 1, which is expected to increase costs for many residents by tens of dollars. Members of Parliament (MPs) emphasised the need for clear and immediate support measures.
Raoul White, an MP from the socialist coalition GroenLinks-PvdA, called for interim measures to address the period between January 1 and the announcement of new support programmes. “How do we bridge this gap?” he asked. People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) MP Aukje de Vries suggested earlier action. “Why must we wait until the spring budget? If the outlines can already be shared in February, it seems possible to act more quickly,” she said.
The state secretaries explained that discussions are ongoing regarding the allocation of 9.5 million euros earmarked for purchasing power measures, which could potentially include extending temporary subsidies. However, concrete decisions will not be made until the spring budget is finalised. “You will need to be patient,” Szabó said, though he assured that any concrete plans developed earlier would be announced promptly.
Both Szabó and Nobel stressed the importance of structural measures aimed at reducing the cost of living on the islands. Nobel expressed his shock at the high prices during a recent visit to the islands. “We have achieved a lot in recent years, particularly in social welfare. Child benefits have been increased, and the minimum wage has been raised. Yet, costs continue to rise even faster,” he said. Nobel also highlighted concerns from business owners about the rising minimum wages. “Most entrepreneurs support the increase, but they feel the pace is too fast. Local authorities also warn against placing further burdens on businesses, as this could lead to closures. We need to find ways to continue supporting them,” he said.
MP White requested a timeline for business support measures, but Nobel indicated this is not yet feasible due to a lack of reliable data on the policy’s impact on companies. Szabó mentioned that efforts are underway to develop methods for monitoring these effects. Nobel also noted that the impacts of higher minimum wages and benefits are being closely monitored, responding to questions from right-wing New Social Contract MP Faith Bruyning.
