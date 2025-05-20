Greater Role for Private Sector to Boost Self-Reliance in the Caribbean Parts of the Kingdom

The Dutch government is adopting a new approach to strengthen economic self-reliance across the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom. Local entrepreneurship will take center stage, supported by both public and private investment. The first application of this strategy will be the €24 million previously allocated by the Cabinet to improve food security on the six Caribbean islands.

This funding will be used to establish a revolving fund with contributions from local banks and pension funds. The fund will offer low-interest loans to entrepreneurs involved in fresh food production, stimulating sustainable, innovative, and results-driven growth. In a letter to Parliament, State Secretary Zsolt Szabó (Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations) outlined the new strategy, which gives the private sector a leading role.

State Secretary Szabó:

“I want to see more tangible results than we’ve achieved so far. This calls for a different approach. By directly involving private parties, we open up more space for investment by local entrepreneurs. This stimulates economic activity and directly contributes to greater self-reliance—something I consider essential alongside good governance and sound public finances. This approach is scalable and can also be applied to other economic sectors and in cooperation with civil society. It’s a real game-changer for the islands.”

Reducing Dependency, Increasing Resilience

The Caribbean islands currently rely heavily on imported fresh food, making it costly for residents and leaving the islands vulnerable to external shocks, such as fluctuating exchange rates, import tariffs, or natural disasters. Local food production offers a solution: it lowers prices, creates jobs, and strengthens food security.

Entrepreneurs are key to this transition. To support them, a knowledge voucher program will be launched in the second half of 2025. Entrepreneurs will be able to apply for vouchers worth €5,000, which they can redeem with knowledge institutions for expert advice and support to increase productivity and efficiency. In addition, a dedicated Food Academy will be established to foster innovation and share best practices across the region.

Support for Local Governments

Part of the funding will be allocated through local governments to improve the infrastructure and conditions necessary for food security, such as investments in water management, storage facilities, or transportation.

The detailed plans and funding allocations will be finalized in the coming period. The aim is to launch the revolving fund and the government support desk by early 2026.

Min. BZK