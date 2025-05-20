Childcare Quality on Saba Continues to Improve Step by Step

The quality of childcare services on Saba and across the Caribbean Netherlands is steadily improving. This is the conclusion of the Dutch Inspectorate of Education following its third round of inspections in 2024. Most childcare locations on Saba are making clear progress, ensuring children are cared for in safe, healthy environments where their development is playfully and positively supported.

Childcare organizations on Saba are actively working to improve quality in collaboration with the BES(t) 4 Kids program. Each year, they receive tailored feedback from the Inspectorate and use this to address areas of growth, with the goal of meeting all quality standards by the time the Childcare Act for the Caribbean Netherlands (Wet kinderopvang BES) is expected to take effect on January 1, 2026.

Key Findings for Saba

In 2024, the Inspectorate of Education visited 80 childcare locations across Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba—including daycare centers, after-school care, and home-based childcare—working in close partnership with local inspectors on the islands.

The inspections focused on several key aspects:

Compliance with administrative, staffing, and facility standards

Safety and health of the childcare environment

Quality of activities and learning materials

Staff’s ability to support children’s development

Leadership and commitment to continuous quality improvement

On Saba, many professionals in the sector have now achieved the required qualifications and participate in annual pediatric first aid training. Activity programs and educational play materials have also improved. Importantly, more providers are actively monitoring children’s development and using positive, developmentally appropriate practices.

However, there are still areas that require attention. For instance:

At some locations, there is not always a qualified adult present to provide first aid for children.

Indoor and outdoor spaces are not consistently safe, accessible, or age-appropriate.

At a few sites, children’s development is not yet sufficiently supported or encouraged positively.

Looking Ahead

All childcare providers on Saba are inspected annually. Following each visit, providers receive an advisory report outlining both strengths and areas for improvement. They are supported in making these improvements through the BES(t) 4 Kids program, which may include guidance from pedagogical coaches or peer organizations (twinning partners).

When the new Childcare Act comes into force in 2026, all providers must fully meet the established standards. If a location falls short on health or safety requirements, the provider will receive a short-term improvement order. In serious or urgent cases, the Inspectorate may recommend enforcement measures—such as fines or temporary closure.

The ongoing commitment of Saba’s childcare providers, in collaboration with local authorities and BES(t) 4 Kids, shows promising progress toward a future where every child on the island can grow and thrive in a safe, nurturing, and high-quality childcare environment.

RCN