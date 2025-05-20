Historic First for Saba: Island Welcomes First Female Fire Department Shift Leaders

Saba is celebrating a major milestone in its fire service history: the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) has trained and certified the island’s first-ever female shift leaders. These two trailblazing women are among ten new shift leaders prepared to take charge during emergencies across Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The newly appointed shift leaders completed a rigorous training program focused on firefighting, accident response, and the safe handling of hazardous materials. They also received specialized aircraft firefighting instruction, culminating in two days of practical training exercises this past April.

All training sessions were organized by BKCN’s Training & Drills department and held on Bonaire. The program was delivered by experienced BKCN instructors, with support from a Royal Netherlands Air Force teacher. Final evaluations were conducted by a panel of senior fire professionals from Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Curaçao.

For Saba, the appointment of two female shift leaders is a groundbreaking achievement and a proud moment for the community. In addition to the Saban graduates, two participants from St. Eustatius and six from Bonaire also completed the program.

The shift leaders will continue their training on a regular basis to maintain peak readiness. BKCN remains dedicated to building the skills and leadership of its fire personnel, ensuring a safer future for all residents of Saba and the Caribbean Netherlands.

KBCN