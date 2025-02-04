February 10-11: Town Hall Meetings on Climate Plan Development

Saba’s small size, location within the hurricane belt, and reliance on imports make our island particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. To address these challenges, the Public Entity is developing a Climate Adaptation Plan aimed at enhancing Saba’s self-sufficiency and resilience.

To assist in this effort, strategic design consultancy Reimpact Studio has been engaged to help shape both the climate plan and an actionable agenda.

We invite all residents to attend one of two town hall meetings to learn more about the development of this important plan:

Monday, February 10th | 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside

| 6:00 – 7:00 PM Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside Tuesday, February 11th | 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Conference Room, Fire Station, The Bottom

These town halls will introduce the development process of the Climate Adaptation Plan and provide a platform for residents to voice their opinions, ask questions, and contribute ideas. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

The planning process will be consultative and participatory, incorporating input from key stakeholders across various sectors of the island, as well as the general public. Daniella Sachs from Reimpact Studio will be on-island from February 10th to 14th to conduct stakeholder sessions and gather critical insights to help shape the plan.

In addition to the town halls, open workshops will be held later in the week (February 10th–14th), offering further opportunities for residents to participate. Details on these workshops will be shared in a separate public notice.

We encourage everyone to attend and take part in shaping Saba’s climate-resilient future.

PES