Electricity tariffs Saba, Statia, Bonaire go up July 1 due to higher oil prices

The Neth­erlands Authority for Con­sumers and Markets (ACM) has increased the maximum electricity tariffs for the Caribbean Netherlands ef­fective July 1, with average monthly household electric­ity bills expected to rise by about US $27 on Bonaire, US $17 on Saba and US $12 on St. Eustatius.

According to the ACM, the tariff adjustments are the re­sult of increased oil prices. The ACM sets the maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands each December for the fol­lowing year. Energy suppli­ers then determine the tar­iffs they charge residents and businesses based on those maximum rates.

To account for fluctuating fuel prices, the ACM may adjust the variable electric­ity consumption tariff from July 1 each year. The maxi­mum standing charge is not affected by this adjustment. The authority said the maxi­mum standing charge estab­lished on January 1, remains unchanged. It noted that the standing charge continues to be subsidised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Cli­mate to the average Euro­pean Netherlands level.

On Bonaire, the maximum variable usage rate will in­crease from about US $0.39 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to about US $0.50 per kWh.

The maximum pagabon (prepaid) tariff will increase from about US $0.74 per kWh to about US $0.85 per kWh before application of subsidies on the standing charge.

According to the ACM, the increase will raise the monthly electricity bill of an average household on Bo­naire by about USD 27.

On St. Eustatius, the maxi­mum variable usage rate will increase from about US $0.33 per kWh to about US $0.38 per kWh, increasing the monthly bill of an average household by about US $12.

On Saba, the maximum variable usage rate will rise from about US $0.48 per kWh to about US $0.55 per kWh, resulting in an average monthly increase of about US $17 for house­holds.

The ACM said the tariff adjustments took effect on July 1.

The Daily Herald.