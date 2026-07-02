Electricity tariffs Saba, Statia, Bonaire go up July 1 due to higher oil prices

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has increased the maximum electricity tariffs for the Caribbean Netherlands effective July 1, with average monthly household electricity bills expected to rise by about US $27 on Bonaire, US $17 on Saba and US $12 on St. Eustatius.
According to the ACM, the tariff adjustments are the result of increased oil prices. The ACM sets the maximum tariffs for the production and distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands each December for the following year. Energy suppliers then determine the tariffs they charge residents and businesses based on those maximum rates.
To account for fluctuating fuel prices, the ACM may adjust the variable electricity consumption tariff from July 1 each year. The maximum standing charge is not affected by this adjustment. The authority said the maximum standing charge established on January 1, remains unchanged. It noted that the standing charge continues to be subsidised by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate to the average European Netherlands level.
On Bonaire, the maximum variable usage rate will increase from about US $0.39 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to about US $0.50 per kWh.
The maximum pagabon (prepaid) tariff will increase from about US $0.74 per kWh to about US $0.85 per kWh before application of subsidies on the standing charge.
According to the ACM, the increase will raise the monthly electricity bill of an average household on Bonaire by about USD 27.
On St. Eustatius, the maximum variable usage rate will increase from about US $0.33 per kWh to about US $0.38 per kWh, increasing the monthly bill of an average household by about US $12.
On Saba, the maximum variable usage rate will rise from about US $0.48 per kWh to about US $0.55 per kWh, resulting in an average monthly increase of about US $17 for households.
The ACM said the tariff adjustments took effect on July 1.
The Daily Herald.