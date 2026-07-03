Screening of justice personnel in the Caribbean Netherlands falls short and entails significant risks

The integrity of employees within the justice system is an important prerequisite for trust in the

rule of law. Justice personnel have access to sensitive information, often hold far-reaching

powers, and work in positions where reliability is essential. For that reason, careful, timely, and

complete screening is of great importance.

The Law of Enforcement Council has conducted an investigation into the screening of justice

personnel in the Caribbean Netherlands. The investigation focused on the Public Prosecutor’s

Office BES, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force, the Caribbean Netherlands Correctional

Institution, the Caribbean Netherlands Child Protection Board, and the Caribbean Netherlands

Probation Foundation.

The Council concludes that the current screening of justice personnel at the organizations

investigated in the Caribbean Netherlands falls short and entails significant integrity risks. The

current legal and organizational framework for screening no longer meets the requirements that

justice organizations may and must set for a careful, timely, and complete assessment of the

reliability of current and future employees. As a result, integrity risks cannot be fully identified,

including on a periodic basis. This leads to unacceptable vulnerabilities that put pressure on the

functioning and credibility of justice organizations in the Caribbean Netherlands.

It also occurs that employees start work before the screening process has been fully completed.

As a result, individuals without complete screening may gain access to confidential information.

The Council also notes that existing legal possibilities are not being used sufficiently. For

example, police data are not included in the assessment of a Certificate of Good Conduct in

practice, even though this is possible under certain conditions. In addition, the Caribbean

Netherlands does not have a variant of the Certificate of Good Conduct based on police data,

while such a more stringent form of screening has already applied in the European Netherlands

since 2022 for certain positions within justice organizations. It also occurs that employees start

work before the screening process has been fully completed. As a result, individuals without

complete screening may gain access to confidential information.

Regarding the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force, the Council observes that the ministerial

regulation that should have further elaborate reliability investigations — a more stringent form of

screening specifically for the police — is still lacking. The Council qualifies this as negligence

on the part of the Minister of Justice and Security, who is also the administrator of the police

force. As a result, there is still no elaborate and legally safeguarded framework available for the

screening of police personnel. Consequently, most police officers have not yet undergone this

form of screening.

According to the Law of Enforcement Council, central direction is also lacking. The

organizations involved endorse the importance of this and recognize the current limitations of

screening in the Caribbean Netherlands, but in practice it is insufficiently clear who isresponsible for what. The Council therefore calls on the Minister of Justice and Security to take

central direction and to make clear and binding agreements with all parties involved.

Partly in view of the conclusions and the risks identified, the Council will closely monitor the

follow-up to the recommendations and keep itself informed about progress.

The inspection report can be read on the website of the Council for Law Enforcement:

https://www.raadrh.com/reports-bes

Law of Enforcement Council.