Dutch cabinet cancels Caribbean sustainability subsidy programme

The Dutch Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, has decided to cancel the previously announced subsidy programme aimed at strengthening the sus­tainable economic ca­pacity of the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, State Secretary for King­dom Relations Zsolt Sz­abó informed the Dutch Second Chamber of Par­liament on Friday, Octo­ber 18.

“On June 25, the for­mer state secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations informed your chamber about the start of the public consultation regarding the subsidy programme to enhance the sustain­able economic capacity of Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. I am now informing you that the cabinet has decided not to continue with this subsidy programme,” Sz­abó wrote.

Although no specific reasons were provided for the decision, Sz­abó mentioned an alterna­tive approach: “Instead, the cabinet has decided to fund three targeted projects in the Carib­bean part of the King­dom, totalling 80 million euros. These projects include the construction of Saba’s harbour, improving food security in Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, and enhancing Bonaire’s

road infrastructure.”

However, Sz­abó failed to mention that the 80 million euros actually come from the previous­ly-allocated 130 million euros from the National Growth Fund for the sustainable economic development of the Ca­ribbean islands. The new government reclaimed that amount, reserving only 80 million euros for the three outlined proj­ects.

The Daily Herald.