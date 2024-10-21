Dutch cabinet cancels Caribbean sustainability subsidy programme

The Dutch Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, has decided to cancel the previously announced subsidy programme aimed at strengthening the sustainable economic capacity of the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabó informed the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Friday, October 18.
“On June 25, the former state secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations informed your chamber about the start of the public consultation regarding the subsidy programme to enhance the sustainable economic capacity of Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. I am now informing you that the cabinet has decided not to continue with this subsidy programme,” Szabó wrote.
Although no specific reasons were provided for the decision, Szabó mentioned an alternative approach: “Instead, the cabinet has decided to fund three targeted projects in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, totalling 80 million euros. These projects include the construction of Saba’s harbour, improving food security in Aruba, Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius, and enhancing Bonaire’s
road infrastructure.”
However, Szabó failed to mention that the 80 million euros actually come from the previously-allocated 130 million euros from the National Growth Fund for the sustainable economic development of the Caribbean islands. The new government reclaimed that amount, reserving only 80 million euros for the three outlined projects.
The Daily Herald.