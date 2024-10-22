Princess Beatrix visits St. Maarten and Saba from 12 to 15 November

Princess Beatrix is scheduled to visit Sint Maarten and Saba next month, as announced by the Government Information Service. The visit, taking place from 12 to 15 November, will highlight the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) and various social initiatives.

On 13 November, Princess Beatrix will tour Emilio Wilson Park on Sint Maarten, followed by a leisurely walk. Later in the day, the 86-year-old princess will attend a poetry and storytelling event organized by the DCNA. In the afternoon, she will visit the Perpetual Plastics project of EPIC Sint Maarten, an organization dedicated to nature conservation and environmental education.

Additionally, Princess Beatrix will participate in the reopening ceremony of the airport building at Princess Juliana International Airport, which was extensively damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017. On Saba, her itinerary includes visits to a maritime research laboratory, Queen Wilhelmina Park, and a botanical garden.

Princess Beatrix has long been a patroness of the DCNA, regularly visiting the organization’s projects. Her upcoming visit continues her longstanding connection with the Caribbean part of the Netherlands, having previously visited Curaçao and Aruba last year, and Curaçao again in 2021. In 2019, she also visited Saba and St. Eustatius.

This follows a royal visit earlier in 2023, when Princess Amalia visited Sint Maarten and Saba alongside her parents.