Diver Dies Off Coast of Saba

The KPCN reports that on Wednesday, June 11th, at approximately 9:30 AM, the central control room received a report of a diver who had fallen ill near Saba. Police and ambulance services were immediately dispatched to Fort Bay Harbor in anticipation of the vessel’s arrival, which was transporting the individual.

Upon arrival at the dock, CPR was already being administered to the victim on board. The individual was then transferred to the hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment. Despite efforts to revive him, the victim was later pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as a 72-year-old man with the initials R.J.W., born on February 8th, 1953, in the United States. A medical doctor officially confirmed his death.

KPCN