Healthcare Commissioners and ZJCN Strengthen Regional Partnerships Through Hospital Visits

The healthcare commissioners of the Caribbean Netherlands, together with Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN), have concluded a productive working visit to partner hospitals across the region. The delegation engaged with key facilities, including:

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)

Curaçao Medical Center (CMC)

Hospital Nobo Otrobanda (HOH) and Instituto Medico San Nicolas (IMSAN) in Aruba

Fundashon Mariadal (FM) in Bonaire

This collaborative effort marks another step forward in enhancing healthcare access and quality for residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

Firsthand Insights and Shared Priorities

The visit provided commissioners with direct insight into the delivery of care for insured patients from the Caribbean Netherlands. Hospital leaders showcased recent improvements and strategic plans while addressing ongoing challenges—many shaped by regional demographics and cultural factors. In turn, the commissioners shared feedback from patients and healthcare professionals in their communities, fostering a two-way dialogue on systemic needs.

Empowering Patients to Drive Change

A key focus was the critical role of patient voices in shaping better care. ZJCN highlighted that every partner hospital has a dedicated complaint officer, urging patients to actively use these channels. “Patient feedback isn’t just about resolving individual concerns—it’s a tool to identify trends and elevate care standards,” noted the delegation.

A Unified Path Forward

Despite shared challenges, the visit reinforced a collective commitment to progress. ZJCN and the commissioners expressed gratitude for the hospitals’ transparency and partnership, emphasizing ongoing collaboration to ensure equitable, high-quality care for all residents.

RCN