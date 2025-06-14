Saba Receives New Search and Rescue Boat Named After Princess Catharina-Amalia

In a proud and symbolic milestone for the island of Saba, a newly commissioned Search and Rescue (SAR) vessel was officially transferred to the Public Entity Saba during a ceremony held at Habbeké Shipyard in Hoorn, the Netherlands.

The vessel, named Prinses Catharina-Amalia in honor of Her Royal Highness, was formally handed over to Saba’s Island Governor Jonathan Johnson by Ms. Gijsbers, Director General of Aviation and Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W). In her remarks, Ms. Gijsbers extended her best wishes to the vessel’s crew, wishing them “happy sailing and fair winds.”

In a coordinated event, the Governor of St. Eustatius, Alida Francis, simultaneously received a sister SAR vessel built for Statia. Both vessels are scheduled to arrive in the Caribbean in November.

Among the attendees at the ceremony were Walle Bos, Saba’s Head of Public Order and Safety; André Bennett, Statia’s Crisis Manager; Marjan van Giezen, Manager of Aviation and Regional Airports; Marius Sliedrecht, Strategic Advisor on Aviation Security; and Hans Schreuder, SAR project leader.

The naming of the new vessel continues Saba’s tradition of honoring the Dutch Royal Family. Other examples include the Queen Beatrix vessel operated by the Saba Conservation Foundation, the Queen Wilhelmina Park, and the Princess Juliana Sports Field.

Governor Johnson expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of I&W for its ongoing commitment and support in bringing the project to fruition.

The delivery of the Prinses Catharina-Amalia marks a significant achievement within a broader initiative jointly undertaken by Saba, Statia, and the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. This effort is supported by multi-year funding and the creation of the Saba Statia Search and Rescue Foundation, established to ensure long-term operational capacity and strengthen marine emergency response capabilities for both islands.

Following the official handover, both Governor Johnson and Governor Francis took part in a successful trial run, symbolizing the readiness of the vessels for active deployment.

The Public Entity Saba also extended its thanks to the Ministry of Defense for its continued support and cooperation. With the addition of the Prinses Catharina-Amalia, Saba is now significantly better equipped to respond to maritime emergencies, enhance regional cooperation in rescue operations, and bolster safety and resilience for the island’s residents.